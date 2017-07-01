UFC 213: Two New Bouts With Four Octagon Newcomers Added

Dana Becker
With a week to go, a pair of fights have been added to the UFC Fight Pass prelims for UFC 213.

All four fighters set for action will be making their Octagon debuts next Saturday night from Las Vegas, as Cody Stamman meets Terrion Ware at featherweight and James Bochnovic faces off against Trevin Giles at light heavyweight.

The addition of the fights has also moved a bout, as heavyweights Curtis Blaydes and Daniel Omielanczuk take the place of Donald Cerrone-Robbie Lawler on the pay-per-view main card. Moving up from the UFC Fight Pass prelims to the FOX Sports 1 prelims is a middleweight encounter between Gerald Meerschaert and Thiago Santos.

Below is the complete fight card:

MAIN CARD (PPV/10 p.m. ET)

• Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko for Nunes’ UFC female bantamweight title

• Yoel Romero vs. Robert Whittaker for the interim UFC middleweight title

• Donald Cerrone vs. Robbie Lawler

• Alistair Overeem vs. Fabricio Werdum

• Curtis Blaydes vs. Daniel Omielanczuk

• Jim Miller vs. Anthony Pettis
PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1/8 p.m. ET)

• Travis Browne vs. Aleksei Oleinik

• Brian Camozzi vs. Chad Laprise

• Gerald Meerschaert vs. Thiago “Marreta” Santos

• Jordan Mein vs. Belal Muhammad
PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6:30 p.m. ET)

• Rob Font vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade

• Cody Stamann vs. Terrion Ware

• James Bochnovic vs. Trevin Giles

