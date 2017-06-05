UFC 213 Video Promo Featuring Amanda Nunes-Valentina Shevchenko

By
Dana Becker
-
0

It may not be Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre for the middleweight title.

Or Cody Garbrandt vs. T.J. Dillashaw for the bantamweight belt.

But UFC 213 still features a pair of championship matches as part of International Fight Week in Las Vegas.

Headlining the July 8 show will be bantamweight titleholder Amanda Nunes, as she defends her title for a second time vs. Valentina Shevchenko. Also, Yoel Romero and Robert Whittaker collide for the interim middleweight strap.

Other planned fights for the event include Robbie Lawler vs. Donald Cerrone, Fabricio Werdum vs. Alistair Overeem, Anthony Pettis vs. Jim Miller, Travis Browne vs. Oleksiy Oliynyk, Jordan Mein vs. Belal Muhammad and Alan Jouban vs. Brian Camozzi.

All total, four former or current UFC champions and two more past title contenders are scheduled for action.

Latest MMA News

video

UFC 213 Video Promo Featuring Amanda Nunes-Valentina Shevchenko

0
It may not be Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre for the middleweight title. Or Cody Garbrandt vs. T.J. Dillashaw for the bantamweight belt. But UFC 213...
video

Heavyweight Chase Sherman Inks new Deal With UFC

0
Despite receiving mostly bad news over the past few days, the UFC is still working to keep the roster happy. Heavyweight Chase Sherman, who earned...
Chuck Liddell

Chuck Liddell Responds to Tito Ortiz, Says He’s Never Changed

0
The social media back-and-forth between former UFC champion Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz continued Monday, as "The Iceman" responded to comments made by Ortiz. The...

War Machine Gets Thirty-Six to Life for Sexual Assault of Christy Mack, Other Charges

0
The ongoing saga of former UFC and Bellator MMA fighter War Machine has mercifully come to a close at long last (barring the inevitable...
Frankie Edgar

Frankie Edgar: ‘I’ve Been Trying to Get This Title Shot For so Long’

0
Frankie Edgar is calling for the next Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title shot. This past Saturday night (June 3) Jose Aldo and Max Holloway...
Conor McGregor

Justin Gaethje Wants to Fight Conor McGregor in Ireland

0
Former WSOF lightweight champion Justin Gaethje is the newest addition to the UFC roster and is ready to test himself against No. 6-ranked Michael Johnson...
Jimi Manuwa

Jimi Manuwa: I’ll KO Volkan Oezdemir Then Beat Jon Jones or Daniel Cormier

0
Jimi Manuwa has some high expectations for his future in the UFC's light heavyweight division. "The Posterboy" is currently the No. 2-ranked 205-pounder in the...
T.J. Dillashaw UFC

TJ Dillashaw Calls Out Demetrious Johnson For Turning Down Fight With Him

0
UFC flyweight champion Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson has no interest in attempting what would be a record-breaking 11th consecutive UFC title defense against TJ...
Jose Aldo

Jose Aldo Sends Out Statement Following UFC 212 Loss

0
Jose Aldo has spoken following his UFC 212 defeat. This past Saturday night (June 3), Aldo took on Max Holloway inside the Jeunesse Arena in Rio...
Ricky Hatton

Ricky Hatton: ‘Conor McGregor’s Not Going to Hit Floyd Mayweather’

0
Former boxing champion Ricky Hatton isn't giving Conor McGregor much of a shot in a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather. Hatton knows all about facing...
Load more