UFC 213 Video Promo Featuring Amanda Nunes-Valentina Shevchenko

It may not be Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre for the middleweight title.

Or Cody Garbrandt vs. T.J. Dillashaw for the bantamweight belt.

But UFC 213 still features a pair of championship matches as part of International Fight Week in Las Vegas.

Headlining the July 8 show will be bantamweight titleholder Amanda Nunes, as she defends her title for a second time vs. Valentina Shevchenko. Also, Yoel Romero and Robert Whittaker collide for the interim middleweight strap.

Other planned fights for the event include Robbie Lawler vs. Donald Cerrone, Fabricio Werdum vs. Alistair Overeem, Anthony Pettis vs. Jim Miller, Travis Browne vs. Oleksiy Oliynyk, Jordan Mein vs. Belal Muhammad and Alan Jouban vs. Brian Camozzi.

All total, four former or current UFC champions and two more past title contenders are scheduled for action.