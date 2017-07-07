UFC 213 Weigh-In Results: Two Title Fights Made Official

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Image Credit: Dave Mandel of Sherdog.com

The weigh-in results for tomorrow night’s (July 8) UFC 213 card is in the books.

In the main event of UFC 213, women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes puts her title on the line against Valentina Shevchenko. Nunes weighed in at 135 pounds, while Shevchenko clocked in at 134.5 pounds.

The interim middleweight title will be on the line when Yoel Romero battles Robert Whittaker. Romero topped the scales at 185 pounds, while Whittaker hit the 184.5 pound mark.

You can peep the rest of the weigh-in results below:

Main Card (PPV)

Amanda Nunes (135) vs. Valentina Shevchenko (134.5)

Yoel Romero (185) vs. Robert Whittaker (184.5)

Daniel Omielanczuk (248) vs. Curtis Blaydes (257.5)

Fabricio Werdum (239) vs. Alistair Overeem (253.5)

Anthony Pettis (156) vs. Jim Miller (155)

Prelims (FS1)

Travis Browne (247.5) vs. Oleksiy Oliynyk (241.5)

Chad Laprise (170) vs. Brian Camozzi (170.5)

Thiago Santos (186) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (184.5)

Jordan Mein (170) vs. Belal Muhammad (170)

Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

Rob Font (135) vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade (134)

Cody Stamann (145) vs. Terrion Ware (145)

Trevin Giles (204) vs. James Bochnovic (201)

