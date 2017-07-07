UFC 213’s Fabricio Werdum Opens up About His Anxiety

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Fabricio Werdum
Image Credit: Getty Images

Fabricio Werdum is mostly seen as a relaxed competitor, but in his mind that isn’t the case.

“Vai Cavalo” is set to take on Alistair Overeem tomorrow night (July 8) inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The heavyweight clash will be part of the main card of UFC 213. It’ll be the third bout between Werdum and “The Reem.”

Speaking to the media, Werdum surprisingly opened up about his anxiety (via Flo Combat):

“I’m not superstitious, but I feel like I have OCD. If I see a flip-flop [upside-down] I flip [it], because I remember my godmother saying that if I don’t turn [in that situation] that someone would die. I’m very anxious, I’m sleepwalking, the kind that you wake up to. The other day I realized that I had even locked the door of the house — I’m taking care of myself.”

It isn’t a new issue either. The former heavyweight champion said he’s been dealing with it for many years.

“I’ve had to treat this since I was a child. I never did that [before], but I’m thinking now of doing hypnosis. I remember my mother told me once, when I was little, that I passed her and I pissed in the kitchen. So, nobody wants to sleep next to me at the hotel, neither [Rubens] Cobrinha nor [Renato] ‘Babalu,’ who is crazy himself. Only my brother, who is already more accustomed to it, does it.”

Latest MMA News

Fabricio Werdum

UFC 213’s Fabricio Werdum Opens up About His Anxiety

0
Fabricio Werdum is mostly seen as a relaxed competitor, but in his mind that isn't the case. "Vai Cavalo" is set to take on Alistair...
Rob Font

Rob Font: Douglas Silva de Andrade Has a Boxing Record

0
Rob Font isn't impressed with Douglas Silva de Andrade's 24-1 record. Font will meet de Andrade tomorrow night (July 8) inside the T-Mobile Arena in...
Terrion Ware

Terrion Ware Says Road to UFC Not as Long as You May Think

0
Terrion Ware's journey to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) doesn't seem like an eternity in hindsight. Ware makes his UFC debut tomorrow night (July 8)...
Valentina Shevchenko

Valentina Shevchenko Unwilling to Discuss Women’s Flyweight Divison

0
Valentina's Shevchenko's focus lies in capturing women's bantamweight gold. She'll have a chance to realize her dream tomorrow night (July 8) inside the T-Mobile Arena...
Beneil Dariush

Report: Beneil Dariush vs. Evan Dunham Planned For UFC 216

0
It looks like a a lightweight tilt between Beneil Dariush and Evan Dunham is in the cards for UFC 216. Combate is reporting that Ultimate...
Load more