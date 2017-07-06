UFC 213’s Robert Whittaker: ‘I’m In This Game to Fight Tough Dudes’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Robert Whittaker
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Robert Whittaker is one step closer to being called the best middleweight in the world.

Whittaker will do battle with Yoel Romero inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The winner will be awarded the interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title. The bout will serve as UFC 213’s co-main event this Saturday night (July 8).

After his open workout session, Whittaker told Megan Olivi that he’s more anxious to fight “The Soldier of God” than getting the interim prize (via MMAJunkie.com):

“More than anything, more than that shiny belt at the end of it, is the fact that I get to fight Yoel Romero. He’s such a tough dude, and I’m in this game to fight tough dudes.”

He went on to say he’s trying to build a legacy as a mixed martial artist.

“I want to be known as one of the best fighters ever, so to walk that path, I have to fight the best and the baddest dudes in the world.”

Latest MMA News

TUF 25 Finale Ceremonial Weigh-Insvideo

Live Stream: TUF 25 Finale Ceremonial Weigh-Ins Tonight (July 6) at 7 p.m. ET

0
"The Ultimate Fighter" (TUF) 25 Finale weigh-ins wrapped up this morning, but we still have the ceremonial event to go. Tomorrow night (July 7), the...
Michael Johnson Weigh-In

TUF 25 Finale Weigh-In Results: All Fights Made Official in Las Vegas

0
Weigh-in results for "The Ultimate Fighter" (TUF) 25 Finale are in. The fighters on tomorrow night's (July 7) card in Las Vegas, Nevada tipped the...
Anthony Pettis

Anthony Pettis: ‘I’ve Got to Make People Want to Watch me Fight Again’

0
Anthony Pettis hopes he can get fans excited for his fights again. Pettis once ruled the Ultimate Fighting Championship's (UFC) lightweight division. While he didn't...
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier on Pico vs. Freeman: ‘I Don’t Believe it Was a Mistake’

0
Daniel Cormier isn't among those who believes Aaron Pico fought someone the caliber of Zach Freeman too early. Pico's mixed martial arts debut ended up...
Tecia Torres

TUF 25 Finale’s Tecia Torres Didn’t Want to Wait For Michelle Waterson

0
Tecia Torres ditched a high-profile bout to stay active. Torres wanted to meet Michelle Waterson next, but "The Karate Hottie" won't be ready until August....
Load more