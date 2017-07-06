UFC 213’s Robert Whittaker: ‘I’m In This Game to Fight Tough Dudes’

Robert Whittaker is one step closer to being called the best middleweight in the world.

Whittaker will do battle with Yoel Romero inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The winner will be awarded the interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title. The bout will serve as UFC 213’s co-main event this Saturday night (July 8).

After his open workout session, Whittaker told Megan Olivi that he’s more anxious to fight “The Soldier of God” than getting the interim prize (via MMAJunkie.com):

“More than anything, more than that shiny belt at the end of it, is the fact that I get to fight Yoel Romero. He’s such a tough dude, and I’m in this game to fight tough dudes.”

He went on to say he’s trying to build a legacy as a mixed martial artist.

“I want to be known as one of the best fighters ever, so to walk that path, I have to fight the best and the baddest dudes in the world.”