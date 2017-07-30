UFC 214 Bonuses: Jon Jones & Volkan Oezdemir Nab $50,000

The UFC 214 bonuses have been revealed.

Last night (July 29), UFC 214 took place inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The main card aired live on pay-per-view, while the prelims were seen on FXX and UFC Fight Pass. The main event saw Jon Jones knock out Daniel Cormier to become the new light heavyweight champion.

Jones nabbed $50,000 for his “Performance of the Night.” Volkan Oezdemir also impressed with his 22-second finish of Jimi Manuwa. Oezdemir also snagged $50,000. “Fight of The Night” went to Brian Ortega and Renato Moicano. Ortega forced the tap in the third round via guillotine choke.

