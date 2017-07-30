UFC 214 Bonuses: Jon Jones & Volkan Oezdemir Nab $50,000

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
UFC 214

The UFC 214 bonuses have been revealed.

Last night (July 29), UFC 214 took place inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The main card aired live on pay-per-view, while the prelims were seen on FXX and UFC Fight Pass. The main event saw Jon Jones knock out Daniel Cormier to become the new light heavyweight champion.

Jones nabbed $50,000 for his “Performance of the Night.” Volkan Oezdemir also impressed with his 22-second finish of Jimi Manuwa. Oezdemir also snagged $50,000. “Fight of The Night” went to Brian Ortega and Renato Moicano. Ortega forced the tap in the third round via guillotine choke.

Stick with MMANews.com for details on UFC 214 salaries and Reebok payouts as they become available.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest MMA News

UFC Reebok

UFC 214 Reebok Payouts: Two Fighters Earn $40,000

0
UFC 214 is history and the Reebok payouts have been unveiled. Last night (July 29), UFC 214 took place inside the Honda Center in Anaheim,...
UFC 214

UFC 214 Bonuses: Jon Jones & Volkan Oezdemir Nab $50,000

0
The UFC 214 bonuses have been revealed. Last night (July 29), UFC 214 took place inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The main card aired...
Cris Cyborg de Randamie

Dana White Hints at Possibility of Cris Cyborg vs. Holly Holm

0
After capturing the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women's featherweight title, Cris Cyborg may already have her first challenger lined up. Cyborg took on Tonya Evinger...
Jon Jones

Jon Jones Says he Can Beat ‘Limited’ Brock Lesnar

0
Jon Jones is striving for a mega fight with a current World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star. Last night (July 29), Jones recaptured his Ultimate Fighting...
Calvin Kattar

UFC 214 Highlights: Calvin Kattar Has Impressive UFC Debut

0
Calvin Kattar made his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut a successful one. Last night (July 29), Kattar shared the Octagon with Andre Fili to open the...
Load more