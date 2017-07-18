UFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2 Fight Card Complete Once More

By
Dana Becker
-

With the addition of Calvin Kattar, the fight card for UFC 214 later this month is set once more.

Kattar steps in and fights Andre Fili in the FXX prelim opening bout. “The Boston Finisher” is 16-2 overall in his career including nine stoppage wins. He replaces Dooho Choi, who bowed out of the featherweight tilt with an injury.

UFC 214 takes place July 29 from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California with a main event pitting Jon Jones against UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.

Below is the complete UFC 214 fight card, which MMA News will be providing live coverage from:

MAIN CARD (Pay-Per-View/10 p.m. ET)

• Daniel Cormier vs. Jon Jones for UFC light heavyweight title

• Tyron Woodley vs. Demian Maia for UFC welterweight title

• Cris Cyborg vs. Tonya Evinger for vacant UFC female featherweight title

• Donald Cerrone vs. Robbie Lawler

• Jimi Manuwa vs. Volkan Oezdemir

PRELIMINARY CARD (FXX/8 p.m. ET)

• Jason Knight vs. Ricardo Lamas

• Renan Barao vs. Aljamain Sterling

• Renato Moicano vs. Brian Ortega

• Andre Fili vs. Calvin Kattar

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6 p.m. ET)

• Jarred Brooks vs. Eric Shelton

• Alexandra Albu vs. Kailin Curran

• Josh Burkman vs. Drew Dober

• Dmitrii Smoliakov vs. Adam Wieczorkowski

Latest MMA News

video

Combate Americas Partners with ESPN3 for Special ‘Combate Clasico’

0
Combate Americas has announced a deal with ESPN, as the sports programming giant will stream the "Combate Clasico" from the Mana Wynwood in Miami...
video

UFC 214 Free Fight: Tyron Woodley Dominates Josh Koscheck

0
Back in 2013, Tyron Woodley was still trying to carve out a name for himself in the UFC. Woodley did just that, dominating former UFC...
video

UFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2 Fight Card Complete Once More

0
With the addition of Calvin Kattar, the fight card for UFC 214 later this month is set once more. Kattar steps in and fights Andre...
video

UFC Fight Night 113 Winner Alexandre Pantoja Targets Brandon Moreno

0
Alexandre Pantoja has a rematch in mind following his recent win over Neil Seery at UFC Fight Night 113. But it is with an opponent...
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping Talks Canceled TUF Plans With Robert Whittaker

0
Michael Bisping has revealed nixed plans for him to coach the upcoming season of "The Ultimate Fighter" (TUF). Eddie Alvarez and Justin Gaethje are set...
Load more