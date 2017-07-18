UFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2 Fight Card Complete Once More

With the addition of Calvin Kattar, the fight card for UFC 214 later this month is set once more.

Kattar steps in and fights Andre Fili in the FXX prelim opening bout. “The Boston Finisher” is 16-2 overall in his career including nine stoppage wins. He replaces Dooho Choi, who bowed out of the featherweight tilt with an injury.

UFC 214 takes place July 29 from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California with a main event pitting Jon Jones against UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.

Below is the complete UFC 214 fight card, which MMA News will be providing live coverage from:

MAIN CARD (Pay-Per-View/10 p.m. ET)

• Daniel Cormier vs. Jon Jones for UFC light heavyweight title

• Tyron Woodley vs. Demian Maia for UFC welterweight title

• Cris Cyborg vs. Tonya Evinger for vacant UFC female featherweight title

• Donald Cerrone vs. Robbie Lawler

• Jimi Manuwa vs. Volkan Oezdemir

PRELIMINARY CARD (FXX/8 p.m. ET)

• Jason Knight vs. Ricardo Lamas

• Renan Barao vs. Aljamain Sterling

• Renato Moicano vs. Brian Ortega

• Andre Fili vs. Calvin Kattar

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6 p.m. ET)

• Jarred Brooks vs. Eric Shelton

• Alexandra Albu vs. Kailin Curran

• Josh Burkman vs. Drew Dober

• Dmitrii Smoliakov vs. Adam Wieczorkowski