UFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2 ‘Watch List’ with Sean Shelby, Mick Maynard

One of the best things the UFC has added in recent years to its online video collection is the “Watch List” series.

Featuring UFC matchmakers Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard, along with host Jon Anik, the crew breaks down Saturday’s UFC 214 fight card.

That includes previewing the three title fights, as Jon Jones challenges Daniel Cormier for the light heavyweight belt, Tyron Woodley defends his middleweight title vs. Demain Maia and Cris Cyborg meets Tonya Evinger for the vacant featherweight strap.

Shelby and Maynard are the two guiding hands behind putting all of these bouts together, so they explain what went into pairing the fighters up for this Saturday from the Honda Center in Anaheim.