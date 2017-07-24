UFC 214 Embedded (Ep. 1): The Road to Anaheim Begins

The first episode of UFC 214 Embedded is here.

On episode one, Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier are seen preparing for their title rematch, which takes place on July 29. The bout will go down inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Fans get a behind the scenes look at the heated satellite interview with “Bones” and “DC,” which aired on the UFC on FOX 25 broadcast.

The episode ends with Jones receiving his blue belt in jiu-jitsu from Roberto Tussa. You can peep the description of episode one below:

“On Episode 1 of UFC 214 Embedded, former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones pushes himself to reach new levels in his upcoming rematch against bitter rival Daniel Cormier. Reigning champion Cormier trains at American Kickboxing Academy alongside Cain Velasquez for what he knows will be a career-defining bout. After an outdoor workout, Cormier reflects on his passion for the sport of MMA, then heads back to the gym where he and Jones trade barbs on a televised interview. Jones’ teammates Holly Holm and Michelle Waterson join him as he receives a special honor. UFC 214 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the three title fights at UFC 214 taking place Saturday, July 29 on Pay-Per-View.”