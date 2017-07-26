UFC 214 Embedded (Ep. 3): Jones & Cormier Make Media Rounds

Episode three of UFC 214 Embedded has rolled out.

The video gets started with Jon Jones traveling to a FOX studio for an appearance on the Undisputed show. We are then shown Daniel Cormier making his way to an ESPN radio interview. The media stops don’t end there as Jones sits down with Power 106 FM.

We cut to Cris Cyborg, who is packing before arriving in Anaheim for fight week. Tonya Evinger is then seen in a training session. You can read the description for episode three of UFC 214 Embedded below:

“On Episode 3 of UFC 214, light heavyweight title challenger Jon Jones and reigning champion Daniel Cormier make the media rounds in LA. At home in Orange County, featherweight title contender Cris Cyborg packs for her short drive to fight week and shows off some gifts from fans. Her opponent Tonya Evinger trains to fight as many rounds as necessary in whatever style is required to win the fight. Cormier makes a detour to his Reseda barbershop and watches a Jones interview on TV; that night, “Bones” takes his belt to the UFC Gym for an after-dark workout. UFC 214 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the three title fights at UFC 214 taking place Saturday, July 29 on Pay-Per-View.”