UFC 214 Embedded (Ep. 5): Pre-Fight Presser & Open Workouts

The fifth episode of UFC 214 Embedded has been released.

The video begins with Jon Jones making his way to the UFC 214 pre-fight press conference. We then cut to Daniel Cormier and Tyron Woodley making their arrivals. Jones is seen having a conversation with Tonya Evinger and Demian Maia.

After some highlights from the presser, the fighters attend open workouts. You can read the description below:

“On Episode 5 of UFC 214, suspenders, shirtlessness and suits are just a few of the personal styles on display at the official press conference, attended by light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, his bitter rival Jon Jones, welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, title challenger Demian Maia, and featherweight title contenders Cris Cyborg and Tonya Evinger. Tempers flare and insults fly between the headliners both on the dais and face-to-face. On Thursday at the UFC Gym, the stars have another chance to entertain fans, with Cormier seizing the moment – and the mic – to win over the crowd. UFC 214 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the three title fights at UFC 214 taking place Saturday, July 29 on Pay-Per-View.”