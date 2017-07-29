UFC 214 Embedded (Ep. 6): The Fighters Face Off Before Fight Night

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-

The sixth episode of UFC 214 Embedded has been released.

The video begins with Jon Jones being greeted by his brother and NFL defensive tackle Arthur Jones in his hotel room. Jones and his team then make their way to the official weigh-ins, where “Bones” has no problem reaching his target.

The rest of the fighters weigh in and Cormier expresses joy in being the first fighter to tip the scales unlike UFC 210 where he was the last. Jones is then seen entering the Octagon with his kids, followed by Cormier.

The episode ends with the ceremonial weigh-ins. You can check out the official description for the final episode of UFC 214 Embedded below:

“On Episode 6 of UFC 214 Embedded, light heavyweight title contender Jon Jones gets a visit from his brother Arthur, then tries out a new mode of fight week transportation. It’s a stress-free Friday as Jones, light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, opponent Demian Maia, featherweight title contender Tonya Evinger and fellow contender Cris Cyborg hit their numbers. Then the athletes head to Honda Center, where Cormier and Jones take their families inside the Octagon, and opponents square off for one final faceoff in front of fans before Saturday’s live event. UFC 214 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the three title fights at UFC 214 taking place Saturday, July 29 on Pay-Per-View.”

