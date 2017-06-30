UFC 214: Fighters Hit Scale Month Before Event Happens

The California Athletic Commission held an early weigh-ins for UFC 214 this past week.

Yes, you read that correctly. UFC 214, which is a month away.

UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, challenger Jon Jones, welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, challenger Demian Maia, Cris Cyborg and Tonya Evinger all weighed in via FaceTime in front of the commission, according to a report by MMA Fighting.

“We are so pleased with the cooperation from the camps and the fighters,” executive director Andy Foster said. “This was not some kind of small undertaking and everyone was very helpful in getting it done.”

This is all part of a new plan put in place by the commission to help with weight-cutting moving forward. The numbers for the six fighters was not disclosed at this time.

UFC 214 takes place July 29 from the Honda Center in Anaheim.