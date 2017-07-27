UFC 214: Forrest Griffin, Matt Parrino Discuss Ranking Ramifications

Forrest Griffin and Matt Parrino preview Saturday’s UFC 214 card and look back at UFC on FOX 25 in this edition of the UFC Rankings Report.

Saturday’s pay-per-view card features three title fights, headlined by Jon Jones challenging Daniel Cormier for the light heavyweight belt.

Also, Tyron Woodley defends his welterweight title vs. Demian Maia and Cris Cyborg meets Tonya Evinger for the vacant featherweight strap.

At UFC on FOX 25 this past weekend, former champion Chris Weidman snapped a three-fight losing skid with a submission win over Kelvin Gastelum.