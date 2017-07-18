UFC 214 Free Fight: Tyron Woodley Dominates Josh Koscheck

Back in 2013, Tyron Woodley was still trying to carve out a name for himself in the UFC.

Woodley did just that, dominating former UFC title challenger Josh Koscheck and earning a victory.

Now, it is Woodley sitting atop the UFC’s welterweight division as the reigning champion. He’ll seek another successful title defense later this month when he takes on Demian Maia at UFC 214.

UFC 214 features Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier for the light heavyweight title, Woodley-Maia for welterweight gold and Cris Cyborg facing off against Tonya Evinger for the vacant female featherweight belt.