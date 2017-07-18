UFC 214 Free Fight: Tyron Woodley Dominates Josh Koscheck

By
Dana Becker
-

Back in 2013, Tyron Woodley was still trying to carve out a name for himself in the UFC.

Woodley did just that, dominating former UFC title challenger Josh Koscheck and earning a victory.

Now, it is Woodley sitting atop the UFC’s welterweight division as the reigning champion. He’ll seek another successful title defense later this month when he takes on Demian Maia at UFC 214.

UFC 214 features Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier for the light heavyweight title, Woodley-Maia for welterweight gold and Cris Cyborg facing off against Tonya Evinger for the vacant female featherweight belt.

Latest MMA News

video

UFC 214 Free Fight: Tyron Woodley Dominates Josh Koscheck

0
Back in 2013, Tyron Woodley was still trying to carve out a name for himself in the UFC. Woodley did just that, dominating former UFC...
video

UFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2 Fight Card Complete Once More

0
With the addition of Calvin Kattar, the fight card for UFC 214 later this month is set once more. Kattar steps in and fights Andre...
video

UFC Fight Night 113 Winner Alexandre Pantoja Targets Brandon Moreno

0
Alexandre Pantoja has a rematch in mind following his recent win over Neil Seery at UFC Fight Night 113. But it is with an opponent...
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping Talks Canceled TUF Plans With Robert Whittaker

0
Michael Bisping has revealed nixed plans for him to coach the upcoming season of "The Ultimate Fighter" (TUF). Eddie Alvarez and Justin Gaethje are set...
Jimmie Rivera

Jimmie Rivera on Almeida: He Won’t be Able to do Much on Me

0
Jimmie Rivera doesn't believe Thomas Almeida brings much to the table leading up to their July 22 showdown. Rivera and Almeida are set to throw...
Load more