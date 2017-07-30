UFC 214 Highlights: Aljamain Sterling Tops Renan Barao

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Aljamain Sterling
Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Aljamain Sterling earned perhaps the biggest win of his professional mixed martial arts career.

Last night (July 29), Sterling took on Renan Barao on the FXX portion of the UFC 214 prelims. Coming into the fight, Sterling and Barao had snapped two-fight skids. It was “The Funk Master” who earned the unanimous decision victory.

Check out the highlights below:

With the win, Sterling improves his professional mixed martial record to 14-2. Meanwhile, Barao falls to 34-5, 1 NC. Sterling maintains his eighth spot on the official UFC bantamweight rankings. It’s possible that his position will improve Monday morning.

Check out MMANews.com for the full preliminary and main card UFC 214 results.

