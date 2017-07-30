UFC 214 Highlights: Brian Ortega Chokes Renato Moicano

Brian Ortega remains unbeaten after a thrilling finish in Anaheim.

Ortega took on Renato Moicano last night (July 29) inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The bout was part of the FXX portion of the UFC 214 prelims. Ortega sunk in a guillotine choke to force the tap in the third round.

With the victory, Ortega moves his professional mixed martial arts record to 12-0, 1 NC. On the other hand, Moicano suffered the first loss of his career. He falls to 11-1-1.

You can view the highlights from the match-up above. Check out MMANews.com for the full preliminary and main card UFC 214 results.