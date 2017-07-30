UFC 214 Highlights: Calvin Kattar Has Impressive UFC Debut

Calvin Kattar made his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut a successful one.

Last night (July 29), Kattar shared the Octagon with Andre Fili to open the FXX portion of the UFC 214 prelims. Coming into the fight, Fili earned a unanimous decision win over Hacran Dias. Kattar improved his professional mixed martial arts record to 17-2 with the victory.

Check out the highlights below:

On short notice, Calvin Kattar comes into #UFC214 and puts on an impressive show, defeating Andre Fili by decision! https://t.co/KXk9TFNMsK — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) July 30, 2017

With the loss, Fili falls to 16-5. Kattar has now won nine straight bouts. He hasn’t lost a professional fight since Feb. 2010 and it was by split decision.

