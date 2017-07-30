UFC 214 Highlights: Cris Cyborg Finally Captures UFC Gold

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-

Cris Cyborg can now say she’s an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title holder.

Cyborg did battle with Tonya Evinger last night (July 29) for the vacant UFC women’s featherweight gold. The bout was one of three championship matches on the UFC 214 card. This was Cyborg’s first title fight in the UFC and Evinger’s debut with the promotion

Evinger took a lot of punishment in the first two rounds, but hung in there. Cyborg was more calm and relaxed than ever before. The knees were too much for “Triple Threat” and she was finished in the third round.

You can view the highlights from the match-up above. Check out MMANews.com for the full preliminary and main card UFC 214 results.

Latest MMA News

GSP Michael Bisping

White Claims Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre is Back On

0
UFC President Dana White has confirmed that following Tyron Woodley's underwhelming performance against Demian Maia, Michael Bisping will fight the former welterweight champion in...
Ricardo Lamasvideo

UFC 214 Highlights: Ricardo Lamas Runs Through Jason Knight

0
Ricardo Lamas maintained his high spot in the Ultimate Fighting Championship's (UFC) featherweight division in style. Last night (July 29), Lamas took on Jason Knight...
video

Jon Jones Attempts to Bury The Hatchet With Daniel Cormier

0
Jon Jones reclaimed the light heavyweight title from arch-rival Daniel Cormier, yet had some heartfelt words of encouragement for "DC" Prior to the main event...
Robbie Lawlervideo

UFC 214 Highlights: Robbie Lawler Defeats Donald Cerrone in Exciting Tilt

0
A hard-fought scrap between Robbie Lawler and Donald Cerrone saw “Ruthless” walk away with a win. Last night (July 29), Lawler and Cerrone threw leather inside...
Tyron Woodleyvideo

UFC 214 Highlights: Tyron Woodley Retains in Uneventful Title Defense

1
Tyron Woodley successfully retained his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title against Demian Maia and the boo birds followed. Last night (July 29), Woodley and...
Load more