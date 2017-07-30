UFC 214 Highlights: Cris Cyborg Finally Captures UFC Gold

Cris Cyborg can now say she’s an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title holder.

Cyborg did battle with Tonya Evinger last night (July 29) for the vacant UFC women’s featherweight gold. The bout was one of three championship matches on the UFC 214 card. This was Cyborg’s first title fight in the UFC and Evinger’s debut with the promotion

Evinger took a lot of punishment in the first two rounds, but hung in there. Cyborg was more calm and relaxed than ever before. The knees were too much for “Triple Threat” and she was finished in the third round.

You can view the highlights from the match-up above.