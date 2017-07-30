UFC 214 Highlights: Jon Jones Closes Book on Daniel Cormier Rivalry

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-

Jon Jones returned with a vengeance last night (July 29).

In the main event of UFC 214, Jones took on Daniel Cormier for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title. “Bones” shattered the idea that he’d be rusty in the fight, knocking out “DC” in the third round.

The first two rounds were certainly competitive with Jones landing more strikes. The big takeaway was how active Jones was early, kicking Cormier to the body and legs. Cormier got in his own shots and even knocked his opponent’s mouthpiece out early in the fight.

The third round was disastrous for Cormier, who got rocked by a head kick.
“Bones” knocked his opponent down and put him out on the ground.

You can check out highlights from Jones’ finish above. Be sure to surf through MMANews.com for the full preliminary and main card UFC 214 results.

