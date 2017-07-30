UFC 214 Highlights: Ricardo Lamas Runs Through Jason Knight

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-

Ricardo Lamas maintained his high spot in the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) featherweight division in style.

Last night (July 29), Lamas took on Jason Knight inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. This was the featured bout on the FXX preliminary portion of UFC 214. “The Bully” showed everyone why he’s one of the best 145-pounders in the world with a first-round TKO finish.

The win improves Lamas’ professional mixed martial arts record to 18-5. Meanwhile, Knight had his four-fight winning streak snapped. This is the first time Knight has been stopped in his professional mixed martial arts career.

You can check out the highlights above. Check out MMANews.com for the full preliminary and main card UFC 214 results.

