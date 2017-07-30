UFC 214 Highlights: Robbie Lawler Defeats Donald Cerrone in Exciting Tilt

A hard-fought scrap between Robbie Lawler and Donald Cerrone saw “Ruthless” walk away with a win.

Last night (July 29), Lawler and Cerrone threw leather inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The bout was part of the main card of UFC 214. The fight was competitive throughout and went the distance.

After a solid opening round for Lawler, Cerrone picked up the pace in the second stanza. “Ruthless” caught a second wind in the final frame and that was enough to get him the win. When the score totals were read, all three judges scored the fight 29-28 for Lawler.

