UFC 214 Highlights: Tyron Woodley Retains in Uneventful Title Defense

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-

Tyron Woodley successfully retained his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title against Demian Maia and the boo birds followed.

Last night (July 29), Woodley and Maia fought for the 170-pound gold in the co-main event of UFC 214. The action took place inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. “The Chosen One” and Maia went the distance to the dismay of the crowd

Woodley was awarded the unanimous decision victory and booed heavily for his performance. The bout broke a record for fewest strikes thrown in a title fight.

You can view the highlights from the fight in the video above. Check out MMANews.com for the full preliminary and main card UFC 214 results.

