UFC 214: Inside the Octagon Previews Other Two Title Fights

As always, Dan Hardy and John Gooden have put in the time and done their homework to prepare us fans for UFC 214.

After previewing the main event for Saturday’s epic card, the two lads are back to do the same for the other two championship fights.

In the co-main event, Tyron Woodley defends his welterweight title against Demian Maia, while the co-co-main event sees Cris Cyborg welcome Tonya Evinger to the Octagon with the vacant female featherweight strap on the line.

Hear what Hardy – a former welterweight title contender himself – and Gooden have to say on both championship matches as they discuss the keys for each fighter.