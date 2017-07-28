UFC 214: Jason Knight With Pivotal Fight Against Ricardo Lamas

You might not know who he is, but if Jason Knight has his way, you definitely will after UFC 214.

Knight (20-2) takes on former UFC featherweight title challenger Ricardo Lamas in the FXX prelim main event from the Honda Center in Anaheim.

Winner of four straight, including two finishes this year vs. Chas Skelly and Alex Caceres, the 25-year-old has made fans quickly forget about his UFC debut loss to Tatsuya Kawajiri two years ago.

Knight went back to the drawing board after that decision defeat, taking time to plan his next attack. He returns in the summer of 2016 and scored a split decision over Jim Alers, concluding the year with a win vs. Dan Hooker.

But now, he steps into the upper-echelon of the division with Lamas, who went five rounds vs. current division king Max Holloway last June. Lamas scored a second round submission over Charles Oliveira in November, pushing his mark to 17-5 overall and 4-2 over his last six.