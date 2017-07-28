UFC 214: Jason Knight With Pivotal Fight Against Ricardo Lamas

By
Dana Becker
-

You might not know who he is, but if Jason Knight has his way, you definitely will after UFC 214.

Knight (20-2) takes on former UFC featherweight title challenger Ricardo Lamas in the FXX prelim main event from the Honda Center in Anaheim.

Winner of four straight, including two finishes this year vs. Chas Skelly and Alex Caceres, the 25-year-old has made fans quickly forget about his UFC debut loss to Tatsuya Kawajiri two years ago.

Knight went back to the drawing board after that decision defeat, taking time to plan his next attack. He returns in the summer of 2016 and scored a split decision over Jim Alers, concluding the year with a win vs. Dan Hooker.

But now, he steps into the upper-echelon of the division with Lamas, who went five rounds vs. current division king Max Holloway last June. Lamas scored a second round submission over Charles Oliveira in November, pushing his mark to 17-5 overall and 4-2 over his last six.

Latest MMA News

Daniel Cormier Weigh-In

UFC 214 Live Weigh-In Results Today (July 28) at 12 p.m. ET

0
The UFC 214 weigh-in results are rolling in today (July 28) at 12 p.m. ET. All 24 fighters on the card are set to tip...
Eryk Anders

Eryk Anders: I’m Glad to Put The UFC’s Middleweight Division on Notice

0
Eryk Anders' Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut went about as good an anyone could hope. Anders took on Rafael Natal at UFC on FOX 25....
video

UFC 214: Jason Knight With Pivotal Fight Against Ricardo Lamas

0
You might not know who he is, but if Jason Knight has his way, you definitely will after UFC 214. Knight (20-2) takes on former...
Aljamain Sterling

UFC 214’s Aljamain Sterling Recounts Helping Hand of Jon Jones

0
Aljamain Sterling shares several common traits with former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. And the two just so happen to be fighting on the...
video

UFC 214 Open Workouts: Non-Workouts, Fan Ejections, Capoeira

0
Thursday's UFC 214 open workouts had a little bit of everything. Former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones declined to workout, instead opting to interact with...
Load more