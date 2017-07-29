UFC 214 Live Preliminary Results Tonight (July 29) at 6:30 p.m. ET

The time has finally arrived for UFC 214.

Tonight (July 29), the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Many are considering UFC 214 to be the most stacked card of 2017. With three title bouts and two potential title eliminators, you’ll get very view opposing views.

Before we stop at the pay-per-view portion of the event, we’ve got the prelims to get us warmed up. The prelims alone could be worthy of a UFC Fight Night card on FOX Sports 1. Instead, they’ll be aired live on UFC Fight Pass and FXX.

The UFC Fight pass portion begins at 6:30 p.m. ET, while the FXX broadcast begins at 8 p.m. ET.

You can peep the live prelim results below:

FXX Portion

Jason Knight vs. Ricardo Lamas

Renan Barao vs. Aljamain Sterling

Renato Moicano vs. Brian Ortega

Andre Fili vs. Calvin Kattar

UFC Fight Pass Portion

Alexandra Albu vs. Kailin Curran

Jarred Brooks vs. Eric Shelton

Josh Burkman vs. Drew Dober