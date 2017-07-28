UFC 214 Live Weigh-In Results Today (July 28) at 12 p.m. ET

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Daniel Cormier Weigh-In
Image Credit: Ethan Miller/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The UFC 214 weigh-in results are rolling in today (July 28) at 12 p.m. ET.

All 24 fighters on the card are set to tip the scales shortly. In the main event of tomorrow night’s card, light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones will throw leather for the 205-pound gold.

Co-headliners Tyron Woodley and Demian Maia are also in a title bout with “The Chosen One” defending his welterweight championship. Cris Cyborg and Tonya Evinger will also be competing for the vacant women’s featherweight title.

The ceremonial weigh-ins will begin later tonight at 8 p.m. ET. You can stick with MMANews.com to see the live stream. Peep the live weigh-in results below:

Main Card (PPV)

Daniel Cormier (205) vs. Jon Jones (204.5)

Tyron Woodley (170) vs. Demian Maia (170)

Cris Cyborg vs. Tonya Evinger (145)

Robbie Lawler vs. Donald Cerrone (170)

Jimi Manuwa (204.5) vs. Volkan Oezdemir (205.5)

Prelims (FXX)

Ricardo Lamas (145.5) vs. Jason Knight (145.5)

Aljamain Sterling (139.5) vs. Renan Barao (140)

Brian Ortega vs. Renato Moicano (146)

Andre Fili vs. Calvin Kattar (145.5)

Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

Kailin Curran (115) vs. Alexandra Abu (115)

Eric Shelton (146) vs. Jarred Brooks (126)

Josh Burkman (155.5) vs. Drew Dober (155)

