UFC 214 Medical Suspensions: Cerrone, Moicano, & Albu Face Six-Month Sits

Three fighters on the UFC 214 card are facing six-month medical suspensions.

This past Saturday night (July 29), UFC 214 took place inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. In the main event, Jon Jones earned a third-round knockout over Daniel Cormier to recapture the light heavyweight title. Cormier is looking at a 60-day suspension.

As for the three fighters looking at 180-day sits pending clearance, those fighters are Donald Cerrone, Renato Moicano, and Alexandra Albu.

Check out the rest of the medical suspensions below (via MMAFighting.com):

Donald Cerrone: Potential suspension of 180 days no contest, 180 days no contact due to possible fracture to left eye (traumatic myosis), must be cleared by physician to return sooner; seven day mandatory suspension

Renato Moicano: Potential suspension of 180 days no contest, 180 days no contact due to possible fracture to facial/jaw, must be cleared by physician to return sooner; seven day mandatory suspension

Alexandra Albu: Potential suspension of 180 days no contest, 180 days no contact due to possible fracture to left orbital, must be cleared by physician and pass CT scan to return sooner; potential suspension of 60 days no contest, 60 days no contact due to laceration to nose, must be cleared by physician to return sooner; suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact with no exception due to hard bout; seven day mandatory suspension

Daniel Cormier: Potential suspension of 60 days no contest, 60 days no contact due to laceration to right eye, must be cleared by neurologist to return sooner; suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact with no exception due to KO loss; seven day mandatory suspension

Jimi Manuwa: Potential suspension of 60 days no contest, 60 days no contact due to laceration to right eyebrow, must be cleared by physician to return sooner; suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact with no exception due to KO loss; seven day mandatory suspension

Andre Fili: Potential suspension of 60 days no contest, 60 days no contact due to laceration to right upper eyelid, must be cleared by physician to return sooner; seven day mandatory suspension

Tonya Evinger: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact with no exception due to TKO loss; seven day mandatory suspension

Jason Knight: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact with no exception due to TKO loss; seven day mandatory suspension

Kailin Curran: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact with no exception due to hard bout; seven day mandatory suspension

Drew Dober: Seven day mandatory suspension; fighter must be cleared by physician or must move up in weight due to greater than 18% weight increase, fighter needs to be in a heavier weight class per medical evaluation.