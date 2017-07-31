UFC 214 Medical Suspensions: Cerrone, Moicano, & Albu Face Six-Month Sits

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Donald Cerrone Medical Suspensions
Image Credit: Getty Images

Three fighters on the UFC 214 card are facing six-month medical suspensions.

This past Saturday night (July 29), UFC 214 took place inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. In the main event, Jon Jones earned a third-round knockout over Daniel Cormier to recapture the light heavyweight title. Cormier is looking at a 60-day suspension.

As for the three fighters looking at 180-day sits pending clearance, those fighters are Donald Cerrone, Renato Moicano, and Alexandra Albu.

Check out the rest of the medical suspensions below (via MMAFighting.com):

Donald Cerrone: Potential suspension of 180 days no contest, 180 days no contact due to possible fracture to left eye (traumatic myosis), must be cleared by physician to return sooner; seven day mandatory suspension

Renato Moicano: Potential suspension of 180 days no contest, 180 days no contact due to possible fracture to facial/jaw, must be cleared by physician to return sooner; seven day mandatory suspension

Alexandra Albu: Potential suspension of 180 days no contest, 180 days no contact due to possible fracture to left orbital, must be cleared by physician and pass CT scan to return sooner; potential suspension of 60 days no contest, 60 days no contact due to laceration to nose, must be cleared by physician to return sooner; suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact with no exception due to hard bout; seven day mandatory suspension

Daniel Cormier: Potential suspension of 60 days no contest, 60 days no contact due to laceration to right eye, must be cleared by neurologist to return sooner; suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact with no exception due to KO loss; seven day mandatory suspension

Jimi Manuwa: Potential suspension of 60 days no contest, 60 days no contact due to laceration to right eyebrow, must be cleared by physician to return sooner; suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact with no exception due to KO loss; seven day mandatory suspension

Andre Fili: Potential suspension of 60 days no contest, 60 days no contact due to laceration to right upper eyelid, must be cleared by physician to return sooner; seven day mandatory suspension

Tonya Evinger: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact with no exception due to TKO loss; seven day mandatory suspension

Jason Knight: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact with no exception due to TKO loss; seven day mandatory suspension

Kailin Curran: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact with no exception due to hard bout; seven day mandatory suspension

 

Drew Dober: Seven day mandatory suspension; fighter must be cleared by physician or must move up in weight due to greater than 18% weight increase, fighter needs to be in a heavier weight class per medical evaluation.

Latest MMA News

Donald Cerrone Medical Suspensions

UFC 214 Medical Suspensions: Cerrone, Moicano, & Albu Face Six-Month Sits

0
Three fighters on the UFC 214 card are facing six-month medical suspensions. This past Saturday night (July 29), UFC 214 took place inside the Honda Center in...
Tyron Woodley

Tyron Woodley Demands Public Apology From Dana White

0
Tyron Woodley has unleashed verbal hell on Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White. Woodley successfully retained his welterweight title this past Saturday night (July...
Joseph Benavidez

Joseph Benavidez on Injury Recovery: ‘It’s Part of The Game’

0
Joseph Benavidez is taking his knee injury in stride. Benavidez was set to take on Ben Nguyen last month. The number one ranked Ultimate Fighting...
Anthony Johnson

Anthony Johnson on Potential MMA Return: ‘Money Talks’

0
Anthony Johnson doesn't plan on getting back in the cage, but if the money's right he may change his stance. "Rumble" was in attendance for...
Dana White Jon Jones

Malki Kawa Adamant on Jon Jones Wanting Brock Lesnar Next

0
Jon Jones' manager reiterated his fighter's desire to meet Brock Lesnar in a "super fight." Jones recaptured the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title...
Load more