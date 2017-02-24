UFC 214 Moved to July 29, Location Remains in Anaheim

The movers and shakers of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) never rest. A change has been made to a future card in Anaheim.

Today (Feb. 24) the promotion announced that UFC 214 has been moved up from Aug. 5 to July 29. The event will still be held inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. No fights have been announced for the summer card.

The UFC was originally set to make a return to Anaheim last month. Those plans changed and the event was pushed back. It was supposed to the UFC’s first pay-per-view (PPV) card of 2017. Instead that honor went to UFC 208, which was held inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY earlier this month.

UFC 157 back in Feb. 2013 was the last time the UFC appeared inside the Honda Center in Anaheim. The main event featured Ronda Rousey’s first women’s UFC bantamweight title defense against Liz Carmouche. Not only was it the first bout in UFC history to feature women in the main event, but it was the first time women had competed inside the Octagon at all.

The first ever UFC on FOX event was also held in the Honda Center. Headlining that card was a heavyweight title match-up between Cain Velasquez and Junior dos Santos. It was Velasquez’s second title bout in Anaheim, as he fought Brock Lesnar in the same arena back in Oct. 2010.