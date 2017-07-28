UFC 214 Open Workouts: Non-Workouts, Fan Ejections, Capoeira

By
Dana Becker
-

Thursday’s UFC 214 open workouts had a little bit of everything.

Former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones declined to workout, instead opting to interact with the fans and sign autographs.

Daniel Cormier, the reigning UFC champion and Jones’ opponent Saturday night at UFC 214, tried to one-up “Bones” by working out and signing autographs. He even had a die-hard Jones fan ejected from the session.

Cris Cyborg, meanwhile, showed she is well-on point to make weight, delighting the Anaheim crowd with a capoeira session.

