UFC 214 Reebok Payouts: Two Fighters Earn $40,000

UFC 214 is history and the Reebok payouts have been unveiled.

Last night (July 29), UFC 214 took place inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. In the main event, Jon Jones knocked out Daniel Cormier to become the new light heavyweight champion. Jones earns $30,000 through the Athlete Outfitting program while Cormier nabs $40,000.

In the co-main event, Tyron Woodley retained his welterweight title against Demian Maia. “The Chosen One” had stellar takedown defense in his victory. Woodley takes home $40,000 in Reebok money, while Maia gets $30,000.

Another title bout featured on the card was for the vacant women’s featherweight title. Cris Cyborg finished Tonya Evinger in the third round to capture UFC gold for the first time in her fighting career. Both competitors earned $30,000.

You can check out the rest of the Reebok payouts below (via MMAJunkie.com):

Jon Jones: $30,000 def. Daniel Cormier: $40,000

Tyron Woodley: $40,000 def. Demian Maia: $30,000

Cristiane Justino: $30,000 def. Tonya Evinger: $30,000

Robbie Lawler: $20,000 def. Donald Cerrone: $20,000

Volkan Oezdemir: $2,500 def. Jimi Manuwa: $5,000

Ricardo Lamas: $15,000 def. Jason Knight: $5,000

Aljamain Sterling: $5,000 def. Renan Barao: $10,000

Brian Ortega: $2,500 def. Renato Moicano: $2,500

Calvin Kattar: $2,500 def. Andre Fili: $5,000

Alexandra Albu: $2,500 def. Kailin Curran: $5,000

Jarred Brooks: $2,500 def. Eric Shelton: $2,500

Drew Dober: $5,000 def. Josh Burkman: $15,000