UFC 214: Renan Barao Meets Alajmain Sterling, Ricardo Lamas Faces Chan Sung Jung

Two more bouts have been added to the July UFC 214 card, with both a former champion and a pair of ex-title contenders set for action.

Renan Barao will remain at featherweight to face Aljamain Sterling, while “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung takes on Ricardo Lamas also at featherweight.

Barao (34-4) captured the interim bantamweight title and later became the undisputed champion between 2013-14. He lost the title to T.J. Dillashaw, defeated Mitch Gagnon and was knocked out in a rematch with Dillashaw. Last year, the Brazilian moved up to 145 pounds and fell to Jeremy Stephens before earning his first win in over two years when he topped Phillipe Nover last September.

Sterling (13-2) started his career 12-0 before back-to-back split decision defeats to Bryan Caraway and Raphael Assuncao. This past April, though, he got back in the win column by besting Augusto Mendes.

Jung (14-4) ended his almost four-year MMA exile with a knockout of Dennis Bermudez this past February. He faced off against Jose Aldo for the title in 2013, spent time on the sidelines with injuries and served a military commitment between fights.

Lamas (17-5) challenged Aldo for the belt back in 2014 and has gone 4-2 since. That includes a win last November over Charles Oliveira via submission.

UFC 214 takes place July 29 from Anaheim and features Daniel Cormier defending his light heavyweight title against Jon Jones.