There is a short list of fighters that everyone wants to see compete.

Former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler and Donald Cerrone are on that list.

This Saturday night at UFC 214, “Ruthless” and “Cowboy” not only take to the Octagon – they do it against one another.

Lawler is competing for the first time since losing the UFC title to Tyron Woodley last year, while Cerrone looks to rebound after a loss to Jorge Masvidal that snapped a four-fight winning streak.