UFC 214: Sage Northcutt Receives New Opponent in John Makdessi

Originally scheduled to meet Claudio Puelles, Sage Northcutt will now face 13-fight UFC veteran John Makdessi this July at UFC 214.

Northcutt (8-2) has posted a 3-2 record in five Octagon appearances, including a submission loss to Mickey Gall last December. The 21-year-old from Texas has been on the sidelines since after having surgery.

Makdessi (14-6) is just 1-3 over his last four fights and owns a 7-6 record with the UFC. Also last December, he was knocked out by Lando Vannata.

UFC 214 takes place July 29 and features Daniel Cormier defending his light heavyweight title against Jon Jones and Cris Cyborg meeting Megan Anderson for the vacant female featherweight belt.