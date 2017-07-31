UFC 214 Salaries: Daniel Cormier Shatters List at $1 Million

UFC 214 has wrapped up and the salaries are now known to the public.

Daniel Cormier walked away as the top earner with $1 million. Jon Jones, who knocked out Cormier to become the new light heavyweight champion, earned $500,000. Jones also scooped up an extra $50,000 for “Performance of the Night.”

Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley nabbed $500,000 after successfully defending his title against Demian Maia. Maia earned $110,000 and would’ve snagged an additional $110,000 had he become the new 170-pound champion.

Former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler took home $300,000, which includes a $100,000 win bonus. His opponent Donald Cerrone made $155,000.

You can check out the rest of the salaries below (via MMAJunkie.com):

Jon Jones: $500,000 (no win bonus) def. Daniel Cormier: $1,000,000

Tyron Woodley: $500,000 (no win bonus) def. Demian Maia: $110,000

Cristiane Justino: $200,000 (no win bonus) def. Tonya Evinger: $100,000

Robbie Lawler: $300,000 (includes $100,000 win bonus) def. Donald Cerrone: $155,000

Volkan Oezdemir: $110,000 (includes $30,000 win bonus) def. Jimi Manuwa: $120,000

Ricardo Lamas: $106,000 (includes $53,000 win bonus) def. Jason Knight $31,000

Aljamain Sterling: $66,000 (includes $33,000 win bonus) def. Renan Barao: $53,000

Brian Ortega: $52,000 (includes $26,000 win bonus) def. Ricardo Moicano: $23,000

Calvin Kattar: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Andre Fili: $24,000

Alexandra Albu: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus) def. Kailin Curran: $20,000

Jarred Brooks: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Eric Shelton: $10,000

Drew Dober: $44,000 (includes $22,000 win bonus) def. Josh Burkman $54,000