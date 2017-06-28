UFC 214 Secures Third Title Fight With Tyron Woodley-Demian Maia

The second UFC pay-per-view in July is shaping up to be a historical event, as a third title will be on the line when Tyron Woodley defends his welterweight belt vs. Demian Maia.

Woodley, co-hosting UFC Tonight Wednesday night, kicked off the program by making the announcement.

The 35-year-old Woodley (17-3-1) is unbeaten over his last four fights, going 4-0-1. He earned a majority decision vs. Stephen Thompson in March after the two fought to a draw last year.

Woodley claimed the belt with a knockout of Robbie Lawler and is 7-2-1 over 10 Octagon appearances.

Maia, four years older, is 25-6 and carries a seven-fight win streak with him. A former middleweight title challenger, the Brazilian has bested Jorge Masvidal, Carlos Condit and Matt Brown in his last three fights – submitting Condit and Brown.

UFC 214 takes place July 29 and features Daniel Cormier defending his light heavyweight belt vs. Jon Jones and Cris Cyborg meeting Tonya Evinger for the vacant featherweight title.