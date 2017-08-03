UFC 214: ‘The Thrill & The Agony’ Showcases Jon Jones’ Title Win

UFC 214 was an emotional event for Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier.

The event was held inside the Honda Center this past Saturday night (July 29). Headlining the card was an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title bout between Jones and Cormier. In the third round, Jones planted Cormier with a head kick and followed it up with ground-and-pound to recapture the gold.

After the fight, an emotional Jones was seen on his knees overjoyed at winning the gold. Meanwhile, Cormier was visibly distraught over failing to retain his championship and seeing his rivalry with “Bones” come to an end.

Also shown on this edition of “The Thrill and the Agony,” is Cris Cyborg’s women’s featherweight title victory over Tonya Evinger. Below the description for UFC 214: The Thrill and the Agony:

“Check out the full episode of ‘The Thrill and the Agony’ on UFC FIGHT PASS to get a behind the scenes look at the biggest card of the year, UFC 214: Cormier vs Jones 2. See the immediate reaction of all three of the title fights between Cris Cyborg and Tonya Evinger, Tyron Woodley and Demian Maia, and Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones.”