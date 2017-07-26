UFC 214: Tyron Woodley Vows to Submit Demian Maia

Asked for his own fight prediction at UFC 214 Saturday night, welterweight champion Tyron Woodley didn’t hesitate.

“I’m going to go out there, take him down and submit him,” Woodley said during an appearance on UFC Tonight.

Woodley, who won the title by stopping Robbie Lawler and earned a successful defense with a win earlier this year over Stephen Thompson, split his training camp this time around.

“I did a couple of weeks at Roufusport and a couple of weeks at American Top Team,” Woodley said. “If you have the access to all these black belts to train with, I’d be crazy not to train with them. And I was already training anyway.”