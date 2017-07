Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones shows off his “lighter” side in the fourth installment of UFC 214: Embedded.

First up, “Bones” enjoys a healthy breakfast at one of his favorite spots before deciding to get a clean shave from his manager.

Meanwhile, current UFC titleholder Daniel Cormier makes a pit stop for some food in California.

Other members of the UFC 214 card on Saturday take in non-fighting indulgences including Cris Cyborg, Tonya Evinger, Tyron Woodley and Demian Maia.