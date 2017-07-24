UFC 214: What Makes the Jon Jones-Daniel Cormier Feud so Special? (Editorial)

What is is that makes putting Jon Jones and reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier together so special?

Alpha male status.

Both fighters believe they are the best of the best, so when you get that testosterone, adrenaline and fire together in one place, an explosion is bound to happen.

The first meeting between Jones and Cormier took place two yeas ago at UFC 182 when “Bones” successfully defended the title and handed “DC” his only loss to date via decision. They square off for a second time this Saturday in the main event of UFC 214 from Anaheim’s Honda Center.

For Jones (22-1), this is all about getting his spot back. Many have yet to really remove him from the top pound-for-pound ranking he earned while dominating the likes of Cormier, Lyoto Machida, Alexander Gustafsson and countless others despite his outside-the-Octagon troubles.

After a year away, Jones returned and was scheduled to meet Cormier. That fell through and he instead bested Ovince Saint Preux for the interim title later. Another issue led to the former Iowa Central Community College national champion being sidelined once more.

Cormier, meanwhile, claimed the vacant belt with a victory over Anthony Johnson, defended it vs. Gustafsson and defeated Anderson Silva in place of Jones at UFC 200. Earlier this year, the former Olympian topped Johnson for a second time.

The trash talk between Jones and Cormier has been right on-par with that of Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz, but now, the two must live up to the hype.

Both are super-talented wrestlers, while Jones holds the obvious length advantage. Cormier should be a bit more powerful, as he packs quite the punch into his 5-foot-11 frame.

It’s also possible that this is the final time we get to see these two greats square off. Cormier has said before that he is an “old” 38 years of age and has had a little difficulty making 205 pounds. A return to heavyweight could always be in the cards for him.

The same could be said for Jones, as well, but in a different light. Reports of a heavyweight battle with Brock Lesnar have circulated, and the seemingly ever-growing Jones has mentioned heavyweight before.

For now, just sit back, wait for Saturday and revel in the glory that is Daniel Cormier vs. Jon Jones.