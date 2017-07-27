UFC 214: Who is Tonya Evinger, And Does she Pose a Threat? (Editorial)

The casual MMA fan might not know who Tonya Evinger is.

But Cris Cyborg’s UFC 214 opponent isn’t just some run-of-the-mill fighter signed to get destroyed by the Brazilian.

Yes, Evinger wasn’t the UFC’s first choice for the bout this Saturday night, but she just might be the biggest threat.

The 36-year-old has been fighting since 2006 and is the current Invicta FC bantamweight champion. She hasn’t lost since a 2011 decision defeat to Sara McMann, scoring six finishes during her 11-fight run that includes a no-contest.

Earlier this year, Evinger (19-5) avenged that no-contest when she submitted Yana Kunitskaya in the second round. She’s also bested the likes of Colleen Schneider, Pannie Kianzad, Irene Aldana and Cindy Dandois over the last three years.

Back in 2013, Evinger tried out for The Ultimate Fighter, falling to Raquel Pennington via submission. She’s also been submitted by Vanessa Porto, Gina Carano and Alexis Davis twice.

But Cyborg doesn’t pose a threat on the ground, as she’s never submitted a fighter in 19 career appearances.

And Evinger is one tough cookie. She’s waited patiently for her chance to shine and the Gracie Barra Champions/4 oz Fight Club member is ready to show the world why she is called “Triple Threat.”