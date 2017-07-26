UFC 214’s Cris Cyborg Declares ‘I Am the Champ’

For Cris Cyborg, the vacant UFC female featherweight championship already has an owner.

Cris Cyborg.

Cyborg will meet Tonya Evinger this Saturday night at UFC 214 for the belt, which was stripped from Germaine de Randamie. The Brazilian was originally scheduled to meet Megan Anderson, but an injury opened the door for Evinger.

“I really was training already,” Cyborg said. “I never go fight to one plan. I think everything can happen in the fight and that you wait for the opportunity to finish the fight.”

Cyborg vacated the Invicta FC featherweight title when she moved to the UFC.