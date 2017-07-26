UFC 214’s Cris Cyborg Declares ‘I Am the Champ’

By
Dana Becker
-

For Cris Cyborg, the vacant UFC female featherweight championship already has an owner.

Cris Cyborg.

Cyborg will meet Tonya Evinger this Saturday night at UFC 214 for the belt, which was stripped from Germaine de Randamie. The Brazilian was originally scheduled to meet Megan Anderson, but an injury opened the door for Evinger.

“I really was training already,” Cyborg said. “I never go fight to one plan. I think everything can happen in the fight and that you wait for the opportunity to finish the fight.”

Cyborg vacated the Invicta FC featherweight title when she moved to the UFC.

Latest MMA News

video

UFC 214: Tyron Woodley Vows to Submit Demian Maia

0
Asked for his own fight prediction at UFC 214 Saturday night, welterweight champion Tyron Woodley didn't hesitate. "I'm going to go out there, take him...
video

Jon Jones Says He’ll Shake Daniel Cormier’s Hand After UFC 214

0
Despite all the bad blood between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier, "Bones" wants to bury the hatchet. During an interview on UFC Tonight Wednesday, the...
video

UFC 214’s Cris Cyborg Declares ‘I Am the Champ’

0
For Cris Cyborg, the vacant UFC female featherweight championship already has an owner. Cris Cyborg. Cyborg will meet Tonya Evinger this Saturday night at UFC 214...
video

Jorge Masvidal Reports Stephen Thompson Next, Title Shot After That

0
For Jorge Masvidal, the road to UFC gold goes through Stephen Thompson. After UFC president Dana White confirmed Wednesday that Georges St-Pierre would meet the...
video

Former UFC Title Contender Sara McMann Joins Team Alpha Male

0
Sara McMann has herself a new gym to train at, as the former UFC female bantamweight title challenger is now part of Team Alpha...
Load more