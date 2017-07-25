UFC 214’s Second Embedded: Cris Cyborg, Gabi Garcia Collide

On the second episode of UFC 214 “Embedded,” Cris Cyborg and Gabi Garcia decide to get pampered ahead of Cyborg fighting Saturday night vs. Tonya Evinger.

The two, though, have a bit of a mix-up while taking a photo and bump heads.

Also, Tyron Woodley shows off his Bollywood credentials and Demian Maia enjoy time at home before embarking on his trip to Anaheim.

Finally, Jon Jones ignores the rough incoming weather and gets in a bike ride for cardio work for his bout with Daniel Cormier over the light heavyweight title.