UFC 214’s Volkan Oezdemir Expecting A One Round War Against Manuwa

UFC light heavyweight Volkan Oezdemir has been a pleasant surprise for the promotion in 2017. Breathing some life into a division desperately in need of new contenders, Oezdemir first defeated Ovince St. Preux on short notice at UFC Fight Night 104 in February, then made a statement in May by finishing the highly touted Misha Cirkunov via KO.

At UFC 214, however, Oezdemir (14–1) is getting a big bump up in competition, facing the man many have tabbed for the next light heavyweight title shot, Jimi Manuwa.

Speaking to MMA Junkie ahead of Saturday‘s main card bout, Oezdemir addressed his fast rise in the division. “Everything happened quickly, but I don’t want to say I surprised myself” he said. He also added that he wanted to keep on going, and would think about things a little later.

For now, Oezdemir has Manuwa on his mind, and a good idea of what their fight Saturday will look like.

“It’s going to be a one-round war, and I’m going to go for the kill right away” he told MMA Junkie.

Having finished Cirkunov is just 28 seconds at UFC Fight Night 109, it’s certainly possible. However, the rising star does recognize the challenge place in front of him: “He’s the strongest guy I’ve ever faced in the striking department” he said of Jimi Manuwa.

Their bout opens the main card of UFC 214 tomorrow night in Anaheim, California.