UFC 215: Bonuses Handed Out, Attendance Figure Announced

The UFC’s trip to Edmonton was a successful one despite the card losing two of three highly-marketed fights.

While Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko battled to a 25-minute decision, several other fights ended quickly to impress the Rogers Place faithful.

Jeremy Stephens and Gilbert Melendez picked up $50,000 each and “Fight of the Night” honors after Stephens scored a decision, with Henry Cejudo and Rafael dos Anjos each claiming “Performance of the Night” bonuses.

Cejudo stopped Wilson Reis and dos Anjos bested Neil Magny.

Officials also announced a sell-out crowd of 16,232 for a live gate of just over $2 million.