UFC 215 Books Welterweights Rafael dos Anjos-Neil Magny

Two fighters with 27 combined wins inside the Octagon will square off at UFC 215, as Rafael dos Anjos meets Neil Magny.

The bout was reported by the Edmonton Journal on Tuesday night along with lightweights Mitch Clarke and Alex White.

Dos Anjos (26-9) is a former UFC lightweight champion who made the move up to 170 pounds and bested Tarec Saffiedine in Singapore earlier this year. Magny (19-5) is 4-1 over his last five and 11-2 over his last 13 fights, but has been off since December with an injury.

UFC 215 takes place September 9 from Rogers Place in Edmonton. Demetrious Johnson defends his flyweight title vs. Ray Borg and Amanda Nunes defends her bantamweight belt vs. Valentina Shevchenko in the headline bouts.