UFC 215 Embedded (Ep. 1): Fight Week Has Begun

The first episode of UFC 215 Embedded has been released.

The episode begins with Ray Borg driving out to do some uphill sprints. He then goes back to his residence for some lunch before hitting the gym. Valentina Shevchenko is then seen training with her sister.

Women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes is then seen training with her girlfriend Nina Ansaroff at American Top Team. The episode comes to an end with flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson staying at home with his wife and kids.

“On Episode 1 of UFC 215 Embedded, flyweight title challenger Ray Borg wraps up his New Mexico fight camp with uphill sprints and a mitt session. Bantamweight title challenger Valentina Shevchenko trains at an Edmonton Gracie-Barra outpost with her lifelong teammate, her sister. Champion Amanda Nunes and girlfriend Nina Ansaroff continue their work at Florida’s American Top Team, ready to make up for lost time. Flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson stays busy at home, where doing dishes and chasing grasshoppers are his responsibility. UFC 215 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two title fights at UFC 215 taking place Saturday, September 9 on Pay-Per-View.”