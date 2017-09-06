UFC 215 Embedded (Ep. 2): Amanda Nunes Arrives in Edmonton

Episode two of UFC 215 Embedded has rolled out.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes expresses joy in arriving to Edmonton due to her hatred of airplanes. Nunes and her girlfriend travel around Edmonton to unwind.

Meanwhile, Valentina Shevchenko visits the Alberta Aviation Museum. Ray Borg takes a trip to the Hit or Miss Archery Center before detoxifying. The episode ends with Demetrious Johnson showcasing his streaming setup for Twitch before discussing fight IQ in the gym.

Check out the description for UFC 215 Embedded episode two below:

