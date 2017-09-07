UFC 215 Embedded (Ep. 3): ‘I Thought That Mannequin Was a F*cking Person’

Episode three of UFC 215 Embedded has been released.

The fighters sign some autographs in this episode of the Embedded series. They also try on some new Reebok gear. Once the fighters are finished with that, they attend media day.

Main event and co-main event competitors faceoff for the media. The episode ends with Nunes expressing her excitement as fight night draws closer.

Check out the description for UFC 215 Embedded episode three below:

“On Episode 3 of UFC 215 Embedded, women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes and challenger Valentina Shevchenko continue to sharpen the techniques they’ve been working on throughout their camps as their rematch draws closer. Flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson and his opponent Ray Borg join the headliners at the host hotel, where all four get their first looks at the new UFC Fight Night Collection, which includes custom-designed walkout shirts. Then it’s off to media day where the fighters face the press – and their opponents up close. UFC 215 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two title fights at UFC 215 taking place Saturday, September 9 on Pay-Per-View.”