Valentina Shevchenko takes part in an outdoor photo shoot that leaves her gaining confidence, while UFC female bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes enjoys playing a video game in the fourth installment of UFC 215: Embedded.

Also featured are highlights from open workouts, Donald Cerrone and Cain Velasquez showing NHL players around, and the intensity of weigh-in day.

UFC 215 takes place Saturday night and features Nunes vs. Shevchenko from Rogers Place in Edmonton.